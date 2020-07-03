Anthony Rizzo says he has lost 25 pounds this offseason

Anthony Rizzo is one of the more intimidating sluggers in baseball, but he may be less physically so this season.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman told reporters on Friday that he has lost 25 pounds this offseason, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. Rizzo had been working diligently on a training program with Cubs coach Mike Napoli.

Rizzo was listed last season at 240 pounds, putting him in the weight range of hefty fellow hitters like Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, and Pete Alonso. In any case, he still led the Cubs in batting average, OPS, and RBIs in 2019.

The former All-Star will have a new role for Chicago this year under rookie manager David Ross, and Rizzo is clearly prepping his body accordingly.