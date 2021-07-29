Anthony Rizzo traded to Yankees for Kevin Alcantara, Alexander Vizcaino

The Chicago Cubs are officially breaking up their team this season.

They have traded relievers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin. And now they are dealing one of their mainstays.

Anthony Rizzo is being traded to the New York Yankees as part of the Bronx Bombers’ efforts to add more thump to their lineup. The Cubs are picking up Rizzo’s salary and getting back outfielder Kevin Alcantara and pitcher Alexander Vizcaino in return. This move comes a day after the Yankees acquired slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.

Luke Voit was expected to play first base for the Yankees this season, but injuries have limited him. Giancarlo Stanton has played below expectations, as have Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Miguel Andujar.

The Yankees have only been mediocre most of the season and entered Thursday 53-48. They are hoping the additions of Gallo and Rizzo will help them pick up the pop in the lineup.

Rizzo, 31, is a free agent after the season, so he would qualify as a rental player. Rizzo is batting .248 with a .792 OPS this season. He has 14 home runs. Both he and Gallo have good power numbers and defensive abilities, but low batting averages this season.

A few of the consequences to this trade are the Red Sox not being able to get Rizzo, and the Yankees becoming unlikely to acquire Trevor Story.

Vizcaino and Alcantara are both from the Dominican Republic. Vizcaino is the Yankees’ No. 9 prospect and Alcantara their No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings.