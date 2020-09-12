Did Aroldis Chapman have a bathroom issue on mound?

Aroldis Chapman appears to have had a bathroom issue while pitching on Saturday.

Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts in his New York Yankees’ 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles in 10 innings.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a mound visit during the inning. Boone was asked about the visit after the game and hinted at a bathroom incident.

"Mother nature calls sometimes" Aaron Boone on going out to check on Aroldis Chapman today pic.twitter.com/rXVpkTZlZi — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 12, 2020

“He’s fine. He’s fine. Mother nature calls sometimes,” Boone said while laughing.

Chapman seemed to find some situation enjoyable. After getting a strikeout to end the inning, he turned towards center field and gave a huge smile.

Aroldis Chapman is extremely impressed with his 88mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/Xy6sNfsCv3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 12, 2020

Some wondered whether Chapman was cracking up about having soiled himself. If so, he wouldn’t be the first athlete to do that during competition.