Aroldis Chapman signs with notable AL team

Aroldis Chapman spent a large portion of his MLB career with the New York Yankees, and the flamethrower will now have an opportunity to see what life is like with his former team’s most hated rival.

Chapman agreed to a 1-year, $10.75 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The left-hander confirmed the news by sharing a photo of himself wearing a Red Sox hat:

Chapman made 68 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. He posted a 3.79 ERA and struck out 98 batters in 61 2/3 innings. Chapman also had 14 saves.

The 36-year-old Chapman split time between the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals in 2023. He was with the Yankees for six-plus seasons prior to that and has extensive experience pitching against Boston.

Chapman has remained reliable during the latter part of his career. We saw evidence last season that his fastball still has plenty of zip. The Red Sox are hoping he will help solidify a bullpen that ranked near the bottom of the league with a 4.39 ERA last season.