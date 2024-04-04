A’s to play 3 seasons in new city before move to Las Vegas

The Oakland A’s are planning to move to Las Vegas in 2028, and they have found a new place to call home in the meantime.

The A’s announced on Thursday that they are officially leaving Oakland after the 2024 season. They will play their home games at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., from 2025 through 2027 while their new ballpark is being built in Las Vegas. They will also have the option to remain there in 2028 if needed.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will host the A's for the 2025-27 seasons – ahead of the team's move to Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/KryyjzpLMl — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 4, 2024

Sutter Health Park has a maximum capacity of around 14,000. The A’s averaged around 10,000 fans per game at the Oakland Coliseum last season.

A $1.5 billion stadium has been planned for the A’s near the Las Vegas strip. Some incredible renderings of the ballpark recently went viral.

There have been questions about whether the A’s will actually relocate to Las Vegas, but they are clearly committed to the move. Both the team and Major League Baseball are facing legal challenges over the $380 million in public funds that are supposed to be used for the construction of the new stadium. One longtime MLB reporter recently blasted the A’s over how “incompetent” they have been in handling their relocation.