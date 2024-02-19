Report: Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas facing serious ‘doubts’

The Oakland Athletics’ relocation to Las Vegas appeared to be a done deal. But unsurprisingly, there have reportedly been “doubts” about how likely the A’s move actually gets done.

The A’s relocation process “has been messed up from the start,” according ESPN reporter Jeff Passan.

Passan recently appeared on “Pardon The Interruption” and was asked about whether or not other team owners have expressed “doubts” about the entire operation as the team moves to Las Vegas. The MLB insider did not mince words about how the Athletics’ innate “incompetence” lends to the belief that the move could fall through.

“There are doubts everywhere about the A’s because here’s the one thing that they’ve proven themselves adept at — being completely incompetent. … the whole process has been messed up from the start. … the entire thing, from the beginning, has been a disaster. If this thing fell apart, it would surprise absolutely nobody,” Passan said.

Nice to see @JeffPassan absolutely RINSE the A’s. Also says a source dealing with the A’s relocation thinks they’re clueless. pic.twitter.com/LoqZIqAseJ — Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) February 17, 2024

The Athletics haven’t had the greatest track record as an organization. The team’s history doesn’t exactly evoke confidence for their ability to get such a massive undertaking done smoothly.

Even the mayor of Las Vegas has expressed doubt that the A’s should push through with the move.

The team has botched several smaller tasks in recent memory. The A’s list of shortcomings includes their embarrassing farewell gift to Miguel Cabrera, their depressing concession stand items, and the most basic sports team concept of keeping their fans relatively happy.

The challenge of successfully pulling off a relocation hundreds of miles away is quite a step up for the A’s.

H/T Jason Burke of Inside the A’s