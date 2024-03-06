New renderings of A’s stadium go viral

The Oakland Athletics are trying to relocate to Las Vegas, and there are plans in place to build an incredible ballpark if they manage to accomplish that goal.

Some new renderings were released on Tuesday that show the $1.5 billion stadium where the A’s would play if they moved to Las Vegas. The photos went viral, and it is easy to see why.

After months without an update, new renderings of the A's $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas have surfaced. pic.twitter.com/BsTBfUTVV0 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 5, 2024

That is an impressive structure and certainly an upgrade over the Oakland Coliseum, where the A’s currently play. While it may not look it, the ballpark would be completely enclosed. The roof has five permanent overlapping layers and the outfield side features the world’s largest cable-net glass window, which faces the famous Las Vegas Boulevard.

The renderings also include an 18,000-square-foot jumbotron, which would be the largest video board in Major League Baseball.

Of course, the big question is whether the ballpark will ever actually be built. The plan is to open it in 2028, but the A’s and MLB are facing legal challenges over the $380 million in public funds that are supposed to be used for the construction. One longtime MLB reporter recently blasted the A’s over how “incompetent” they have been in handling their move.