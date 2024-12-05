Report reveals big gap between Astros and Alex Bregman in contract talks

The Houston Astros are still trying to keep third baseman Alex Bregman in the fold, but based on a new report, things are not looking good.

The Astros have offered Bregman a six-year deal worth roughly $156 million, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. However, Bregman is seeking a contract worth closer to $200 million, a price the Astros may not be willing to pay.

The Astros are reluctant to offer beyond five years in any contract negotiation, so they already appear to have made one compromise for Bregman. It still might not be enough. It ultimately remains to be seen if Bregman gets a better offer on the open market, but it is not a stretch to think some team could view $200 million as a price worth paying for the two-time All-Star. There is no question that he has other interest, though it is unclear what kinds of offers he has on the table beyond this reported one.

Bregman has been a cornerstone for the Astros since his 2016 debut. He has been a part of two World Series winners and held down third base while providing quality offense for his entire career. The franchise must now face the real possibility that they will have to turn to backup plans and move on without him.