 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 28, 2023

Astros social media account takes shot at rival’s attendance issues

May 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
A look at the Oakland Coliseum

Oct 1, 2020; Oakland, California, USA; The video board displays A s win! after the Oakland Athletics win against the Chicago White Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros got a bit petty on Sunday and called out the Oakland Athletics over their abysmal home attendance.

The Astros blew out Oakland 10-1 on Sunday, with the 10th run coming on a Yordan Alvarez home run to dead center. The Astros shared that highlight on their Twitter account, accompanied by the caption “10 runs in front of tens of fans.”

Some may view the jab as unnecessary, but it is not exactly wrong. The Athletics’ attendance issues have been well-documented this year, and there are good reasons for it. The team is just 10-45, and with the franchise gearing up for a move to Las Vegas, the existing fanbase in the Bay Area has either checked out or is done spending money on them.

For what it’s worth, Sunday’s announced attendance was 8,809, which may be a little bit generous.

Article Tags

Houston AstrosOakland A's
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus