Astros social media account takes shot at rival’s attendance issues

The Houston Astros got a bit petty on Sunday and called out the Oakland Athletics over their abysmal home attendance.

The Astros blew out Oakland 10-1 on Sunday, with the 10th run coming on a Yordan Alvarez home run to dead center. The Astros shared that highlight on their Twitter account, accompanied by the caption “10 runs in front of tens of fans.”

10 runs in front of tens of fans. pic.twitter.com/8gTcs778mE — Houston Astros (@astros) May 28, 2023

Some may view the jab as unnecessary, but it is not exactly wrong. The Athletics’ attendance issues have been well-documented this year, and there are good reasons for it. The team is just 10-45, and with the franchise gearing up for a move to Las Vegas, the existing fanbase in the Bay Area has either checked out or is done spending money on them.

For what it’s worth, Sunday’s announced attendance was 8,809, which may be a little bit generous.