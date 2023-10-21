Astros fans were so loud on Jose Altuve’s winning home run in Game 5

The Texas Rangers had home-field advantage in Game 5 of the ALCS. But it sure didn’t feel like it after Jose Altuve’s game-winning home run for the Houston Astros.

Houston already had two men on base as Altuve stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the 9th inning with the Astros trailing 4-2. The 8-time All-Star put a charge into an 89 mph changeup from Rangers reliever José Leclerc that sailed just over the left-field wall.

Altuve’s homer gave Houston a 5-4 lead and sent Astros fans into a frenzy at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! JOSE ALTUVE GO-AHEAD HOME RUN THE 9TH!!! 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/s0LncUpx21 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2023

It is not at all surprising that Astros fans were able to invade the Rangers’ home field. The distance between Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park is just a 4-hour drive on the I-45. Altuve made sure to reward the fans who were able to make the trip.

The clutch hit from Altuve came just moments after both Astros and Rangers benches cleared (video here).

With tensions high and the stakes even higher, the Astros’ small slugger came up big.

The defending-champion Astros are now just one win away from making it back to the World Series.