Astros may be open to trading 1 star player?

The Houston Astros are coming off another trip to the ALCS, but there may be major changes coming the team’s way for financial reasons.

MLB Network Radio analyst Jim Duquette claimed Monday that there is a real chance third baseman Alex Bregman may be traded this offseason. According to Duquette, the Astros are unlikely to pay Bregman in line with what his contract demands will be, opening the door to a potential trade.

"I think they're listening. Keep on eye on Alex Bregman." @JimDuquetteGM isn't sure the #Astros can re-sign their star third baseman next offseason. Here's what he's hearing about Bregman's availability in the trade market: @Astros | #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/sf0LrDflu0 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 27, 2023

“I think there is a chance that he may not even be playing in Houston this year,” Duquette said of Bregman. “You start to hear his name being mentioned in trade rumors. … He’s a Scott Boras-represented client. They’re not going to pay him.

“There are teams out there that would definitely have interest if they were making him available. You kind of quietly hear his name. They’re not shopping him, but I think they’re listening.”

Bregman is entering the final year of his contract in 2024, and he is due to make $30.5 million this season. He turns 30 in March and will likely want a massive contract as a career .274 hitter who is good for at least 20 home runs per season.

This could be an offseason of major changes for the Astros, who will already be operating under a new manager in 2024. Bregman has been a core member of the team since his MLB debut in 2016, but the clock may be ticking on his time with the Astros.