Report: Astros trying to add former All-Star slugger

The AL West-leading Houston Astros are looking to get richer ahead of the trade deadline.

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Astros are pursuing former All-Star slugger Josh Bell of the Washington Nationals. Martino notes that the New York Mets are also in the mix for Bell.

The 29-year-old Bell is a sensible target as a veteran having an excellent year on a rebuilding Nationals team. He is hitting .311 (a career high) with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. Bell will be a free agent after the season as well.

The 61-32 Astros are still missing some big bats (namely, injured five-time All-Star Michael Brantley). They are not getting much out of the first base slot (the position that Bell plays) either with Yuli Gurriel having a subpar season. Houston might just have the inside track for Bell since a better fit appears to be out there for the Mets.