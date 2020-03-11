Astros delete awkward tweet that offers reminder of cheating scandal

The Houston Astros are going to have to be extra careful about what they post on social media this season.

What was probably meant to be a rather innocent post had to be deleted Wednesday. It depicted a member of the Astros looking through a long-range lens — rather awkward when you consider that the Astros were busted for using cameras to steal signs.

Astros accidentally deleted this post luckily i took a screenshot for them pic.twitter.com/JTkXzT5bBp — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) March 11, 2020

It’s probably not meant to be trolling, but it’s certainly going to attract a lot of negative attention. The organization is already doing plenty of that just by playing. This, however, was just rather poorly thought-out and great fodder for their critics.