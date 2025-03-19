Fire breaks out past Yankees’ spring training facility

Larry Brown Sports

A fire broke out just past the New York Yankees’ spring training facility on Wednesday.

Some Yankees reporters shared videos on X of smoke in the sky just past George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., which is the Yankees’ spring training home. You can hear some sirens in the background from the fire trucks that were headed to the area to put out the fire.

Tampa Fire Rescue shared an update on X regarding the status of the fire. They say it was a trash fire on the corner of Hesperides and Osborne Ave. Yes, there was a literal dumpster fire by the Yankees’ spring training facility.

Yankees fans might consider the dumpster fire to be a bad omen about the upcoming season.

Gerrit Cole is already out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Luis Gil is set to miss a few months due to a lat strain. Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with an elbow injury. On top of that, Clarke Schmidt and Paul Goldschmidt are dealing with minor injury issues that just popped up. The injury bug has not been kind to the Yankees so far.

