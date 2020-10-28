Austin Barnes pockets ball after Dodgers win World Series

One of the big questions after a team wins the World Series is: what happened to the ball from the final out?

Well, in 2020 we know where it went.

Austin Barnes was the catcher for the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night when the team clinched the championship with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He caught Julio Urias’ final pitch, which froze Willie Adames looking for a strikeout to end the game.

Barnes was seen putting the ball in his back pocket.

That answers one question.

Barnes went 1-for-3 in the game. He delivered the hit that knocked Blake Snell out of the game and scored the tying run.

Now let’s find out whether Barnes pulls an Anthony Rizzo with the ball.