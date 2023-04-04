Austin Riley sets record with monster home run at Busch Stadium

Austin Riley set a record on Monday with a monster home run he hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Riley was batting with nobody on and two outs in the top of the first inning against Jake Woodford. He took a 3-2 fastball up in the zone and absolutely destroyed it to deep left field.

473 FEET 😳 Riley rockets are back. pic.twitter.com/KV9xxm0u89 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 3, 2023

He got ALL of that ball. Goodness.

The home run was estimated to have traveled 473 feet, which is the longest recorded home run by a visiting player at Busch Stadium, according to Cardinals radio host Matt Pauley.

So……

I think this is not 100% correct. The 489 foot home run hit by Keon Broxton was later changed. Savant has it listed at 449 feet.

So if that is correct, Austin Riley's 473 foot home run is the longest by a visitor at Busch III.#STLCards https://t.co/tKkVFAJwmf — Matt Pauley (@MattPauleyOnAir) April 4, 2023

That was Riley’s first home run of the season, and it was a big one. He slugged 38 home runs last season and 33 the year before.

That Braves lineup has some serious pop.