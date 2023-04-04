 Skip to main content
Austin Riley sets record with monster home run at Busch Stadium

April 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Austin Riley hits a home run

Austin Riley set a record on Monday with a monster home run he hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Riley was batting with nobody on and two outs in the top of the first inning against Jake Woodford. He took a 3-2 fastball up in the zone and absolutely destroyed it to deep left field.

He got ALL of that ball. Goodness.

The home run was estimated to have traveled 473 feet, which is the longest recorded home run by a visiting player at Busch Stadium, according to Cardinals radio host Matt Pauley.

That was Riley’s first home run of the season, and it was a big one. He slugged 38 home runs last season and 33 the year before.

That Braves lineup has some serious pop.

Austin Riley
