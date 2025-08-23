Ballboy gets ejected by umpire in minor-league game

Minor league home plate umpire Richy Arredondo was apparently in a sour mood on Thursday night as the Quad Cities River Bandits took on the Great Lakes Loons in a Midwest League matchup.

Things began to go off the rails in the top of the seventh inning when Quad Cities catcher Canyon Brown paid a visit to the mound following consecutive walks. Arredondo approached the pitcher-catcher pow-wow and heard something he didn’t like, giving Brown the hook.

Two batters later, catcher Chris Brito, who had just replaced Brown, dropped a fastball, which Arredondo ruled a passed ball, allowing a runner to advance to third.

River Bandits manager Jesus Azuaje took exception to the call and let Arredondo hear it.

After some incredibly passionate arguing, Arredondo decided to send Azuaje on the same path he had just sent Brown, ejecting the manager.

In the words of the late Billy Mays, “But wait! There’s more!”

As play resumed, Arredondo almost immediately called a balk and requested some new baseballs. That’s when the Quad Cities ballboy approached, handed the umpire several balls, and made a comment that left Arredondo scowling.

He, too, got the hook.

Have you ever seen a ball boy get ejected? pic.twitter.com/aHi2NkBP4W — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 22, 2025

“Did he throw out the ballboy?” the announcer questioned. “The Bandits batboy may have been ejected from the game. And if so, that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that.”

Any time you watch a game of baseball, it’s possible you’ll see something you’ve never seen before.

The six-game series between Quad Cities and Great Lakes will continue through the weekend with the same umpire crew working each game.