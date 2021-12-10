Baltimore mayor tried to place funny bet on Orioles

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott definitely believes in his city’s MLB team … at least to a certain extent.

Scott was on hand Friday to open the new Caesars Sportsbook at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore. Sports betting officially opened in the state of Maryland this week after being approved by lawmakers earlier in the year.

The second-year mayor announced his intention to place three opening bets: one that Ravens star Lamar Jackson will win MVP, one that the Ravens will win the Super Bowl, … and one that the Orioles will be .500 next year.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is on hand to open Horseshoe’s sports book today. His 1st bets:

-Lamar Jackson will be MVP

-Ravens will win the Super Bowl

– Orioles will be .500 pic.twitter.com/H28Le8Wa9B — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) December 10, 2021

Perhaps fortunately for Scott, he was ultimately told that he could not place a bet on the Orioles going .500.

Update: the mayor has been told he can’t bet on the Orioles being .500 next year. Money saved. pic.twitter.com/RPLVj2Vg6P — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) December 10, 2021

While the Orioles being .500 is a much less ambitious yardstick than Scott’s other two bets, it would be a major stretch for them to reach. The O’s went just 52-110 (.321) last year, their third straight campaign with 100 or more losses (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season). In fact, the last time that they finished .500 or better was back in 2016.

We have actually seen the Orioles pull off some huge betting upsets before. But Scott being unable here to bet on them going .500 in 2022 was more than likely for his own good.

Photo: Aug 5, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde (18) stands on the field during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports