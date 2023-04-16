 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Barry Bonds at the Kings game

April 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Barry Bonds in a suit

Jul 8, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants former outfielder Barry Bonds looks on prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Bonds was one of the celebrities in attendance for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, and everyone watching said the same thing about him.

Bonds was shown on TV by ESPN during the game. The former San Francisco Giants star was sitting next to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive in the front row.

Fans were struck by how much skinnier Bonds looked compared to his playing days.

Many also recognized how much of Bonds’ thinned-down look was due to a lack of steroids.

Bonds was confirmed to have used steroids and HGH during his MLB career, though the 58-year-old said he used the substances unknowingly. Bonds is MLB’s all-time leader in home runs (762), walks (2,558) and intentional walks (688).

Bonds spoke with the Kings during a visit to one of their practices in September, which could explain why he was back for the team’s first playoff game since 2006.

