Everyone said the same thing about Barry Bonds at the Kings game

Barry Bonds was one of the celebrities in attendance for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, and everyone watching said the same thing about him.

Bonds was shown on TV by ESPN during the game. The former San Francisco Giants star was sitting next to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive in the front row.

Barry Bonds is sitting courtside with Vivek pic.twitter.com/5rX3S4CV8x — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) April 16, 2023

Fans were struck by how much skinnier Bonds looked compared to his playing days.

Sure. Right After they vacate all of Barry Bonds records. https://t.co/xOaxPgjqNi pic.twitter.com/UU4zAc2KEW — Dr AssBurger (@DeeZnuts4funS) April 14, 2023

Many also recognized how much of Bonds’ thinned-down look was due to a lack of steroids.

Gee, Barry Bonds sure did lose a lot of weight. — Maine Basketball Rankings (@MEBBallRankings) April 16, 2023

Barry Bonds looks a little….deflated. — HOPEFUL DUCKS FAN (@SnackingBear71) April 16, 2023

Thats what Barry Bonds looks like without the roids — LALO 🇲🇽🇲🇽 (@thegreat_lalo) April 16, 2023

Barry Bonds’ head looks smaller — mikell young 🤓 (@mikellyoung) April 16, 2023

Barry Bonds looks normal again now that he's off the steroids — Bryce (@BryceBreakers) April 16, 2023

Barry Bonds lost that steroid weight — Junk Food Savant (@antihealthyfood) April 16, 2023

Bonds was confirmed to have used steroids and HGH during his MLB career, though the 58-year-old said he used the substances unknowingly. Bonds is MLB’s all-time leader in home runs (762), walks (2,558) and intentional walks (688).

Bonds spoke with the Kings during a visit to one of their practices in September, which could explain why he was back for the team’s first playoff game since 2006.