Video: Barry Bonds gets huge reception at Giants playoff game

Barry Bonds has been largely ostracized by Major League Baseball, but he’s still a very popular man in San Francisco.

Bonds was in attendance for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Oracle Park, sitting with Warriors icon Chris Mullin. Bonds got a huge reception when shown on the scoreboard, and the crowd even chanted his name.

Standing ovation for Barry Bonds 👑 pic.twitter.com/W8uLmJYlLQ — KNBR (@KNBR) October 9, 2021

Bonds has been left out of the Hall of Fame thanks to his suspected PED usage. While he’s still the sport’s all-time home run leader, many fans see it as an empty accomplishment and view Hank Aaron as the rightful recordholder. Bonds has admitted that how he’s viewed around the game bothers him quite a bit.

Bonds will never have that problem in San Francisco. The slugger spent 15 years with the Giants and remains a franchise icon, no matter how his stats were achieved. No allegations or revelations are changing that.