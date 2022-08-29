Bartolo Colon making one final baseball comeback

Bartolo Colon is a cult figure across the baseball world, but it seems the legendary ride may finally be coming to an end.

Colon was in attendance for the New York Mets’ Old-Timers Day on Saturday and told the team’s Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo that he plans to make one more comeback in the Dominican Winter League before retiring.

“God willing, I would like to pitch a couple of games so I can say goodbye to the game of baseball and to all those Dominican fans, because they deserve it,” Colon said, via Manny Randhawa of MLB.com.

Colon even trying to pitch anywhere at the age of 49 is quite remarkable. On the other hand, he was pitching effectively in Mexico as recently as last season. He even offered his services to the Mets earlier this year, though nothing ultimately came of it.

Colon’s last MLB appearance came in 2018, when he made 24 unremarkable starts for the Texas Rangers. Assuming this is it, he will walk away with 247 career MLB victories over a remarkable 21 seasons, not to mention one of the single greatest home runs the league will ever see.