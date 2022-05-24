49-year-old Mets legend still hoping for another MLB opportunity

The New York Mets have injuries to key pitchers, and one franchise legend is still hoping for another shot with the team.

Bartolo Colon, the ageless wonder, turned 49 on Tuesday. Even at his age he still apparently wants to pitch in the bigs.

Z101 Digital’s Hector Gomez shared a video on Twitter recently that showed Colon pitching in a bullpen. Gomez added that Colon is still hoping to receive an opportunity from the Mets.

Bartolo Colon continues to work very hard hoping to receive an opportunity from the Mets. pic.twitter.com/pTW7olbugz https://t.co/f8lRhggdhl — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 20, 2022

Colon pitched 21 seasons in MLB from 1997-2018. He won a Cy Young Award in 2005 (undeserved) and made four All-Star games during his career. Colon defied the aging process and continued to pitch into his 40s. He won 44 games over three seasons with the Mets from 2014-2016. He even went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 2016 and made the All-Star team at age 43.

Colon became a fan-favorite player because of his valuable contributions even in his 40s, which included a famous home run against the Padres.

Last year, Colon was still pitching and went 6-2 in the Mexican League.

Colon’s MLB days may be over, but he’s not giving up hope.