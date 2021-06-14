 Skip to main content
48-year-old Bartolo Colon is still crushing it in Mexico

June 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bartolo Colon

You would be forgiven for thinking Bartolo Colon finally ended his baseball career considering he’s not on an MLB team this year. If you do think that, have we got some news for you.

The 48-year-old Colon is still pitching, spending 2021 with Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League. And he’s still pitching well, too — on Saturday, he needed just 90 pitches for a complete game victory, and he still looks the same as ever.

Via Colon’s Baseball Reference page, the righty is 3-1 with a 3.56 ERA in five starts on the season. He’s even struck out 19 hitters in 30 1/3 innings, and his team has a half-game lead in the league’s Norte Division.

Could Colon come back to Major League Baseball? The man they call Big Sexy last pitched in MLB in 2018, and at this point, it’s a long shot. He’d probably take it, as he was open to it as of last year. Still, nobody would have expected him to be pitching effectively at any level at age 48, so it’s probably smart not to doubt the guy.

