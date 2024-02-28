Blake Snell reportedly makes big change to contract demands

Blake Snell may be modifying his contract demands in order to find a team before the start of the regular season.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Snell is increasingly open to a shorter deal structured similarly to the one the Chicago Cubs agreed to with Cody Bellinger. Such a deal would likely include multiple opt-outs.

Two-time Cy Young winner’s willingness to be flexible could bring more teams into the picture https://t.co/7ujLUZ2QLO — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2024

“Snell is willing to do one of those Bellinger-type deals, a short-term deal with opt-outs,” Heyman said. “They did talk to the Yankees about this, so I’m sure they’re willing to do it with other teams as well.”

Snell had been seeking a long-term contract with a high annual value, and reportedly turned down six years and $150 million from the Yankees earlier in the offseason. At this point, it looks as though he will have to compromise on one of those priorities in order to find a landing spot. A short-term deal with a high average annual value is probably his best bet right now.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner remains available with the start of the season a month away. The Yankees have been consistently linked to him, but even a short-term contract may not be doable for them.