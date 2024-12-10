Blue Jays acquire 3-time Gold Glover in trade with AL contender

After getting spurned multiple times on the free agent market, the Toronto Blue Jays are now turning to the trade market for improvements.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Blue Jays are acquiring veteran second baseman Andres Gimenez in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. The trade ends Gimenez’s time in Cleveland after four seasons.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds that the Blue Jays are sending infielder Spencer Horwitz back to the Guardians as part of the return while RHP Nick Sandlin goes to Toronto along with Gimenez.

The lefty-hitting Gimenez, 26, is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner at the second base spot. He was also an AL All-Star for Cleveland in the 2022 season and hit .252 with nine home runs, 63 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases in 152 games last season.

While the Guardians were the AL Central champions in 2024 and went on to make an ALCS appearance, there was incentive for them to trade Gimenez since he is on a backloaded contract that will take him through age 31. But with the Blue Jays finishing last season as a fifth-place team at 74-88, they need to take some swings to improve the roster (especially after their latest free agent whiff).

Toronto did not get much last season out of a ragtag group at second base that included Davis Schneider (a primary outfielder), Horwitz (a primary first baseman), Cavan Biggio (who was designated for assignment in June), and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (who was traded in July). That means that Gimenez should be able to fit like a glove for them.