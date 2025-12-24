Matthew Stafford issues a warning to Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a firm reminder for Puka Nacua amid Nacua’s ongoing criticism of NFL referees.

Stafford said in an appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast that he understands why Nacua gets frustrated with the officiating. He also added, however, that the complaints are unlikely to help him get more calls in the future.

“Well, we need all the help we can get from the stripes, you know? So, it’s not fun when he’s running routes, guys are tugging on his jersey and stuff, I don’t know if he’s gonna get too many calls,” Stafford said, via Doric Sam of Bleacher Report.

Like it or not, Stafford is not wrong. Nacua developing a negative reputation among officials will only work against him. His recent comments about what he thinks of referees are precisely what Stafford is talking about.

Nacua is having an outstanding season, with 114 catches for 1,592 yards and eight touchdowns. However, his off-field behavior has been rubbing some the wrong way lately. Stafford is sending him another warning that it’s time to refocus ahead of the team’s playoff run.