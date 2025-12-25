Luka Doncic gets status update for Lakers-Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers played without Luka Doncic on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, and it showed in the final score. With the Slovenian superstar sidelined with a leg injury, the Lakers suffered a 132-108 loss to the Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

But the Lakers’ longing for the former NBA scoring champion may soon end, as he is expected to return to action for Thursday’s Christmas Day showdown against the visiting Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., according toShams Charania of ESPN. His comeback will also have a bit of a promotional twist.

“He will return to the lineup and debut his new signature shoe on Thursday,” Charania said of Doncic.

Charania was referring to Doncic’s fifth signature shoe with the Jordan Brand, which was teased in a social media post on Tuesday.

The five-time NBA All-Star sustained the injury in the first half of Monday’s 103-88 Lakers loss at the hands of Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., leaving the soon-to-be 41-year-old LeBron James carrying most of LA’s load on offense.

With James in the lineup, Doncic returning, and Austin Reaves healthy again, the Lakers will have their dangerous triumvirate all set to go against the struggling Rockets, who are also on a two-game losing streak.

So far in the 2025-26 NBA season, Doncic is averaging a team-best 34.1 points per game with a 45.8% shooting from the field.