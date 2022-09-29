Blue Jays fan in agony over not catching Aaron Judge ball

A pair of Toronto Blue Jays fans came inches away from catching a historic home run on Wednesday night, and one of them looked to be in complete agony after failing to come up with the ball.

Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. Two Blue Jays fans who were sitting where the ball landed in left field reached over the railing and nearly got their gloves on it. One of the fans threw his glove in disgust and then sat looking depressed afterward.

The other fan who came close spoke with several media outlets about the situation. The man, who claims his name is Frankie Lasagna, described the experience during a TV appearance on Thursday morning.

.@BlueJays fan Frankie Lasagna joined us LIVE this morning to talk about how he's feeling after missing Aaron Judge's iconic home run ball ⚾ pic.twitter.com/qKalD7apmI — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) September 29, 2022

Judge’s ball had the potential to be worth a lot of money. Instead, it landed safely in the Blue Jays’ bullpen and was returned to the New York Yankees. The two fans who almost caught it will be replaying that moment in their heads for the rest of their lives.