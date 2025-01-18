Blue Jays fans in shambles after losing out on Roki Sasaki

Toronto Blue Jays fans were not in a good place after losing out on superstar Japanese prospect Roki Sasaki.

On Friday, Sasaki announced that he has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just like with Shohei Ohtani last offseason, Toronto was reportedly the runner-up to sign Sasaki.

The news has left several members of Toronto’s fan base feeling equally frustrated and disappointed. Their reactions on social media said it all.

“When Roki Sasaki signs with Dodgers, it’s gonna crush Blue Jays fans.” Brother, do you know how dead inside we already are? We haven’t felt anything in years. You can’t kill what’s already dead. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 17, 2025

Me taking the sasaki news in stride: pic.twitter.com/zZZRCALCvJ — Blue Jays Dad (@BlueJaysDad) January 17, 2025

The way the last 14 months have played out is just cruel and unusual punishment to #BlueJays fans. I'm not sure I've ever seen anything quite like it. — Gregor Chisholm (@GregorChisholm) January 17, 2025

The Sasaki thing is the straw that broke the camel's back for me. I can't take this anymore. It's unfair. Unbelievably, cruelly unfair. As a #BlueJays fan, I've never been this unhappy in 40 years. — The Ball Kid (@canadianballkid) January 17, 2025

Some fans demanded for change from within the Blue Jays’ front office.

The Blue Jays better figure out how to start drafting and developing young talent because participation medals in free agency ain’t worth a damn thing It’s time for change — Matt Marchese (@Mattymar89) January 17, 2025

Jeff's more apologetic than the Blue Jays front office, who continually fumble the bag at the last minute. Always a bridesmaid. https://t.co/2zrnYvXwCG — Dave Hahn (@Plymmy11) January 18, 2025

While it’s normal for fan bases to vent about losing out on a top free agent, Blue Jays fans appeared to take things up a notch after the Sasaki news broke. The pain of getting spurned by Ohtani last season still seemed fresh in their minds.

Toronto added $2 million in international bonus pool money within the same day of Sasaki’s decision. The move had some Blue Jays fans under the impression that the team was about to land the Japanese star.

But it was the Dodgers’ fan base who was once again celebrating when Sasaki shared his decision on Instagram.