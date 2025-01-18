 Skip to main content
Blue Jays fans in shambles after losing out on Roki Sasaki

January 17, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Aug 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays logo during batting practice against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fans were not in a good place after losing out on superstar Japanese prospect Roki Sasaki.

On Friday, Sasaki announced that he has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just like with Shohei Ohtani last offseason, Toronto was reportedly the runner-up to sign Sasaki.

The news has left several members of Toronto’s fan base feeling equally frustrated and disappointed. Their reactions on social media said it all.

Some fans demanded for change from within the Blue Jays’ front office.

While it’s normal for fan bases to vent about losing out on a top free agent, Blue Jays fans appeared to take things up a notch after the Sasaki news broke. The pain of getting spurned by Ohtani last season still seemed fresh in their minds.

Toronto added $2 million in international bonus pool money within the same day of Sasaki’s decision. The move had some Blue Jays fans under the impression that the team was about to land the Japanese star.

But it was the Dodgers’ fan base who was once again celebrating when Sasaki shared his decision on Instagram.