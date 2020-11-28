Report: Blue Jays ‘really want’ Francisco Lindor

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to make noise about possibly making major moves during the MLB offseason.

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays are said to “really want” Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is on the trade block. However, Davidi believes the Blue Jays will be hesitant to trade for Lindor unless they are confident they will be able to sign him to a contract extension.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 32-28 season that saw them reach the AL Wild Card series. They have a young core led by the likes of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Chatter like this indicates that the Jays clearly feel it’s about time to get more aggressive and take the next step toward regular contention by adding established veteran stars. Lindor would certainly qualify, and he’s still only 27, thus fitting in with the young core if they can keep him long-term.

Lindor will be expensive in terms of both prospects and money. The Blue Jays will also face stiff competition in trade talks.