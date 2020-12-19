Blue Jays manager reveals big concern he hears from free agent targets

The Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to a lot of big names on the free agent market this offseason, but have yet to land anyone. Part of that is down to how the market is moving this year, but there may be other concerns in play.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said his free agent recruitment efforts have all been met by one key question about the organization’s status for 2021.

“The number one question is if we’re going to play in Toronto,” Montoyo said Friday, via the Associated Press. “That’s rightly so. Our answer is, ‘Yeah, we’re hoping so.'”

It’s a fair question. Free agents aren’t going to want to plunge themselves into uncertainty, and that’s where the Blue Jays are at right now. The team played in Buffalo last year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, and it’s not clear those restrictions will be meaningfully lifted in time for the season, as much as MLB wants that.

The Blue Jays may be better off targeting stars through trades. Fortunately, there’s one available that they seem very interested in.