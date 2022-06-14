Blue Jays share bad news on Hyun Jin Ryu

The Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday shared some unfortunate news concerning pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu.

Ryu was placed on the injuerd list on June 2 with left forearm inflammation. He went for more testing, which apparently revealed some negative results.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says that Ryu will undergo elbow surgery. The doctors will not know the extent of the operation until they begin the surgery. They will either do a full Tommy John surgery or a partial UCL repair depending on what they encounter.

Ryu signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent in the offseason ahead of the 2020 season. He went 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA over 67 innings in the COVID-shortened season. Ryu went 14-10 with a 4.37 ERA over 169 innings last season. But the southpaw was far from his usual self this season as he dealt with his injury. He had a 5.67 ERA in 27 innings before being shut down earlier this month.

Ryu is making $20 million this season and is set to make $20 million in 2023, which is the final season of his four-year, $80 million deal.