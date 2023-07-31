Blue Jays complete trade for flamethrower Cardinals pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays plugged another potent arm into their already stellar bullpen before the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

The Blue Jays traded for St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jordan Hicks on Sunday. In exchange for Hicks, Toronto is sending away right-handed pitching prospects Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals in exchange for Minor League RHPs Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein. Welcome to the fam, @Jhicks007! pic.twitter.com/UceLI1J2sL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2023

Hicks is known for being one of the hardest throwers in baseball. The Cardinals flamethrower averaged 101 mph on his fastball and has been known to regularly throw for 103 mph. His fastest-thrown pitch of the season clocked in at 104.3 mph, second in the majors to only Minnesota Twins’ Jhoan Duran.

Hicks has shaken off a rough start to 2023 and has since turned into one of the most dependable relievers in the National League. After sporting a bloated 6.49 ERA in his first 12 appearances this season, Hicks owns an ERA of 2.45 in his last 30 outings for the Cardinals.

The arrival of Hicks comes just in time, as the Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list. Romano’s 28 saves in 2023 were tied for third-most in the majors before he was sent to the IL due to back inflammation. Hicks, who has 8 saves this season, has some closing experience.

The Blue Jays are also expecting the return of starter Hyun Jin Ryu, who has not pitched since June 2022 due to an elbow injury. The looming six-man starting rotation would likely shorten up the bullpen to seven men. Hicks’ ability to throw for two innings will come in handy for Toronto.

Hicks is playing on a 1-year, $1.84 million contract and will become a free agent at season’s end.