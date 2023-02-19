Blue Jays manager John Schneider had heroic moment at restaurant

John Schneider sprung into action when he was needed this week.

Toronto Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae revealed Sunday that Schneider, the Blue Jays manager, had a heroic moment while at a restaurant. Schneider was out at lunch with his wife when a woman at another table began choking and was unable to breathe. Schneider rushed to the woman’s aid, giving her the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodging the piece of food that had gotten stuck in her throat.

The second-year manager Schneider later said that he got a free beer as a reward for his valiance.

“I was a little bit rattled afterwards, so the beer did come in handy,” said Schneider, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

As an interim manager last season, Schneider, 43, led Toronto to a 46-28 record and a playoff berth after the firing of predecessor Charlie Montoyo in July. He then got hired by the Blue Jays as the full-time manager in October.

Schneider definitely proved that he can keep his composure and rise to the occasion even in the most serious of circumstances. His heroic moment also comes roughly a decade after we saw another MLB figure do the same thing.