Blue Jays manager John Schneider yells ‘shut up fat boy’ at Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had an insult for someone with the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

There was some tension between the teams after what transpired on Monday. The Blue Jays were suspicious that the Yankees were relaying tipped pitches. Toronto on Tuesday responded by asking the umpires to tell Yankees coaches to stay within the coaching boxes on the field.

During the top of the third inning, Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas was told to stay within the box. That led to a conversation between Rojas and the umpires, as well as some comments traded between personnel on both teams.

At one point, cameras caught Schneider yelling “shut up fat boy” towards the Yankees.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was yelling at Yankees' third base coach Luis Rojas for leaving the coaches box. He also yelled "shut up fat boy" to someone on the Yankees side pic.twitter.com/MUUzhxzwND — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2023

That’s quite a zinger from Schneider.

As if that incident weren’t enough, during the middle of the third inning, Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was ejected following a substance check.

Things are getting quite spicy between these teams.