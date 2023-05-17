Yankees pitcher Domingo German ejected after foreign substance check

Domingo German was ejected from his start for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday after a foreign substance check.

German had pitched three perfect innings for the Yankees, but the umpires were concerned about the pitcher’s hands. They conducted a foreign substance check prior to German going to the mound for the bottom of the fourth and found some issues.

All four umpires from the crew checked German and they decided to eject the pitcher.

Here's German getting ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/NXdERczU2j — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 17, 2023

German had quite a bit of foreign substances wiped on his pants.

Domingo German to prison pic.twitter.com/FcOOl6CCSM — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) May 17, 2023

What is interesting is German has history with this same umpiring crew.

On April 15, the same umpires instructed German to wash his hands due to excess rosin, though German remained in that game.

This is Domingo German's second brush with a check for illegal substances this season. On April 15, umpires instructed him to wash his hands because of excess rosin. He faces a 10-game suspension. #Yankees — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 17, 2023

German faces a 10-game suspension after being ejected from his sstart.