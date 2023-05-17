 Skip to main content
Yankees pitcher Domingo German ejected after foreign substance check

May 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Umpires feel Domingo German hand

Domingo German was ejected from his start for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday after a foreign substance check.

German had pitched three perfect innings for the Yankees, but the umpires were concerned about the pitcher’s hands. They conducted a foreign substance check prior to German going to the mound for the bottom of the fourth and found some issues.

All four umpires from the crew checked German and they decided to eject the pitcher.

German had quite a bit of foreign substances wiped on his pants.

What is interesting is German has history with this same umpiring crew.

On April 15, the same umpires instructed German to wash his hands due to excess rosin, though German remained in that game.

German faces a 10-game suspension after being ejected from his sstart.

Domingo German
