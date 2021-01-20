 Skip to main content
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Report: Blue Jays could still pursue Trevor Bauer

January 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Trevor Bauer

The free-spending Toronto Blue Jays may not be done yet in the free agent market.

The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a $150 million deal on Tuesday in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. There was some thought that such a significant financial commitment would rule Toronto out of pursuing any other big name free agents, but that does not appear to be the case.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Blue Jays are not necessarily out on Bauer even after signing Springer.

The Blue Jays have the luxury of a rather young and subsequently inexpensive core of key players, at least for the moment. That could allow them to stretch the payroll a bit and bring in guys like Bauer to compete now.

Even if the Blue Jays are serious about pursuing Bauer, they’re going to face very stiff competition if they want to land him.

