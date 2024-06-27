 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 27, 2024

Bo Bichette expecting to be traded by Blue Jays?

June 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Bo Bichette in a Blue Jays cap

Sep 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) comes off the field against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays’ season appears to be stuck in a downward spiral, and it may force them into some drastic changes before the July 30 trade deadline. One of the team’s stars seems to be bracing himself for that outcome.

Shortstop Bo Bichette has increasingly been the subject of trade speculation as the team continues to struggle. On Thursday, SportsNet’s Hazel Mae asked him directly if he would be surprised to be traded, and Bichette’s response was telling.

“Not surprised at all,” Bichette said.

It is not clear if Bichette knows something or if he is just bracing himself for the possibility. For what it’s worth, as recently as last week, a Bichette trade was seen as unlikely unless the Blue Jays are blown away, but that stance could certainly change.

Toronto enters play Thursday in last place in the AL East at 36-43, and only ended a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday. Both Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would likely attract significant interest if the Blue Jays were willing to listen, and they might be better off doing that at this stage.

Article Tags

Bo BichetteToronto Blue Jays
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus