Bo Bichette expecting to be traded by Blue Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays’ season appears to be stuck in a downward spiral, and it may force them into some drastic changes before the July 30 trade deadline. One of the team’s stars seems to be bracing himself for that outcome.

Shortstop Bo Bichette has increasingly been the subject of trade speculation as the team continues to struggle. On Thursday, SportsNet’s Hazel Mae asked him directly if he would be surprised to be traded, and Bichette’s response was telling.

Spoke to Bo Bichette about trade rumours and deadline talk. I asked him whether he’d be surprised if he were moved at the trade deadline. “No. Not surprised at all.”#BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 27, 2024

“Not surprised at all,” Bichette said.

It is not clear if Bichette knows something or if he is just bracing himself for the possibility. For what it’s worth, as recently as last week, a Bichette trade was seen as unlikely unless the Blue Jays are blown away, but that stance could certainly change.

Toronto enters play Thursday in last place in the AL East at 36-43, and only ended a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday. Both Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would likely attract significant interest if the Blue Jays were willing to listen, and they might be better off doing that at this stage.