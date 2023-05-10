Bo Jackson dealing with nightmare medical issue

Bo Jackson has finally identified one thing he doesn’t know.

Jackson was unable to attend the unveiling of a Frank Thomas statue outside of Plainsman Park at Auburn University in April. During a radio interview with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Wednesday, Jackson was asked how it felt to be there for Thomas’ statue unveiling. That’s when Bo revealed that he has been dealing with a medical issue that prevented him from attending.

Jackson says he has been dealing with a nightmare condition — persistent hiccups for nearly a year.

.@AuburnFootball legend @BoJackson joined @MacandCube from the @RegionsTrad and shared one VERY bizarre remedy that he tried to cure his hiccups… pic.twitter.com/Kyap7eJDDV — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) May 10, 2023

“I’ve had the hiccups since last July,” Jackson told the hosts.

Jackson said he has tried multiple methods to rid himself of the hiccups, but nothing has worked.

“I’m busy at the hospital sitting up with doctors poking me and shining lights down my throat. Probing me every way they can to find out why I got these hiccups,” said Jackson. “So that’s the only reason that I wasn’t there.”

Jackson is set to undergo a procedure at the end of the week that he is hoping will correct the matter.

Jackson is regarded as one of the best athletes ever. Like Thomas, he played both baseball and football in college at Auburn, though the 60-year-old Jackson was there from fall 1982-spring 1986, while Thomas was there from the fall of 1986-spring 1989.

Jackson is the only player ever to be an All-Star in MLB and Pro Bowl player in the NFL. Thomas turned into a first-ballot Hall of Fame player in baseball.

As the advertisements told us, Bo knows lots of things, but he and his doctors don’t know what’s causing the hiccups or how to fix it.

