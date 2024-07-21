Bob Melvin gets ejected before Sunday’s game even starts

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin managed to get ejected from Sunday’s game before it even started.

Melvin made the unusual move of bringing his team’s lineup card out to the umpires himself prior to the start of the game against the Colorado Rockies. During the exchange, he began arguing with the umpires, culminating in a heated back-and-forth that got him ejected from the game.

Bob Melvin was ejected right before the game started after appearing to argue with the umpiring crew 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UfSpSmq8AD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 21, 2024

It was not clear exactly what Melvin was upset about. Presumably, he still had issues with some call that happened in one of the previous two games of the series.

Getting ejected before a game can even start is rare, but not unprecedented. It happened to former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price in 2015, for instance. Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez also had it happen to him two years ago.

The Giants had lost the first two games of the series to Colorado and entered play Sunday at 47-52. Melvin is probably very frustrated with how things are going, which may have fueled this.