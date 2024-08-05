 Skip to main content
Bobby Valentine makes funny appearance on Angels’ broadcast

August 5, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bobby Valentine in disguise

Bobby Valentine gave a nod to his most famous stunt on Friday in a guest appearance on the Los Angeles Angels’ TV broadcast.

With regular play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo away on national duty for Apple TV, analyst Mark Gubicza was paired with Valentine in an unusual broadcast for the Angels’ game against the New York Mets. The duo decided to have some fun with it, first staging Valentine’s “ejection” from the booth at the end of the fifth inning.

This was all an excuse to have Valentine return in the famous disguise he used after being ejected from a game in June 1999.

It was a strange gag on paper, it came off pretty well. Valentine can still pull off the disguise, and we already knew he has a pretty good sense of humor about these things.

Valentine is more or less retired these days. His last job was a disastrous one-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox in 2012. He then served as athletic director at Sacred Heart from 2013 to 2021.

Bobby Valentine
