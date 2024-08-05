Bobby Valentine makes funny appearance on Angels’ broadcast

Bobby Valentine gave a nod to his most famous stunt on Friday in a guest appearance on the Los Angeles Angels’ TV broadcast.

With regular play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo away on national duty for Apple TV, analyst Mark Gubicza was paired with Valentine in an unusual broadcast for the Angels’ game against the New York Mets. The duo decided to have some fun with it, first staging Valentine’s “ejection” from the booth at the end of the fifth inning.

Part I: Mark Gubicza throws Bobby Valentine out of the Bally Sports West Angels booth. pic.twitter.com/lGw5DAArtr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

This was all an excuse to have Valentine return in the famous disguise he used after being ejected from a game in June 1999.

Part II: Bobby Valentine returns to the booth in his Mets disguise. (This was fittingly during a Mets-Angels game on Friday night) pic.twitter.com/aYFUWgU7yG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

It was a strange gag on paper, it came off pretty well. Valentine can still pull off the disguise, and we already knew he has a pretty good sense of humor about these things.

Valentine is more or less retired these days. His last job was a disastrous one-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox in 2012. He then served as athletic director at Sacred Heart from 2013 to 2021.