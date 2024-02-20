1 team heavily favored to sign Jordan Montgomery

Some of the top MLB free agents remain unsigned as players report for spring training ahead of the 2024 MLB season, including Jordan Montgomery.

Montgomery is one of agent Scott Boras’ big four clients who are unsigned. Boras is waiting for teams to cave and offer his players the kind of contracts he is seeking. As of now, Montgomery reportedly is too expensive for the Texas Rangers — the team he helped win a World Series last year. But one team is heavily favored to sign the left-handed pitcher.

SportsBetting.ag has odds listed for where Montgomery will sign. They have the Boston Red Sox as the heavy favorite at even money. The Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies all have odds lower than 10-1.

Here are the odds. We only included teams with 20-1 odds or lower.

Boston Red Sox 1/1

Los Angeles Angels 4/1

San Francisco Giants 5/1

New York Yankees 6/1

New York Mets 7/1

Philadelphia Phillies 9/1

Baltimore Orioles 14/1

Chicago Cubs 14/1

Seattle Mariners 18/1

St. Louis Cardinals 20/1

The Red Sox could be looking to improve their roster after a last-place finish in the AL East in 2023. They also seem to have one advantage when it comes to Montgomery that other teams do not have.

The 31-year-old Montgomery was acquired by the Rangers in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline. Overall in 2023, Montgomery was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA over 32 total starts. Along with Blake Snell, Montgomery stands as the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. Over his postseason career, Montgomery has gone 3-1 with a 2.63 ERA.