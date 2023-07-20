Brandon, Nathaniel and Josh Lowe combine for tweet of the year candidate

Brandon, Nathaniel and Josh Lowe combined to produce a great photo this week that resulted in a great tweet.

The Texas Rangers swept the Tampa Bay Rays over a three-game series in Arlington this week. On Wednesday, a Twitter user gave an excellent caption to a screenshot that involved the players.

The photo showed brothers Josh (15) and Nathaniel Lowe (30), along with the unrelated Brandon Lowe (8). A clever Twitter user shared the photo along with a humorous caption that made a play on the famous Flo Rida song “Low.”

She hit the floor (she hit the floor)

Next thing you know

Shawty got pic.twitter.com/oUqyTdVBfS — BenchwarmerBran (@brandoncarney) July 19, 2023

The tweet was great because the lyrics to the song are:

“She hit the floor (she hit the floor)

“Next thing you know

“Shawty got low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low.”

The photo swapped the lyrics “low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low” with the three Lowes.

The only problem is Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe pronounces his last name to rhyme with “now.” The Lowe brothers pronounce it as “low” sounds. Still, that doesn’t detract from the great photo and even better tweet.