Braves acquire replacement for Ronald Acuna Jr. in trade with Cubs

The Atlanta Braves sustained a devastating loss when Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL against the Miami Marlins last week. Acuna Jr. is one of the best players in baseball and arguably irreplaceable. But the Braves are doing their best to fill his shoes.

The Braves on Thursday announced that they acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs. They traded minor league first baseman Bryce Ball in exchange for Young Joc.

Pederson was signed to a one-year deal this offseason with an option for 2022. The 29-year-old outfielder is batting just .230 this season but has 11 home runs.

Ball was a 24th-round draft pick by the Braves in 2019. He is only batting .207 this season but hit over .300 with power in the minors in 2019.

The Braves are 44-45 this season but four games back of the Mets in the weak NL East. That likely explains why they tried to get someone who might be able to provide some pop in the meantime.