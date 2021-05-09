Braves get good news on Ronald Acuña X-ray after hit by pitch

The injury news on Ronald Acuña Jr. is encouraging so far.

Acuña left Saturday night’s Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies game after being hit by a pitch from Sam Coonrod in the seventh. Acuña stepped towards the pitch on an inside ball that ended up hitting him in the hand.

The Phillies go way inside twice and hit Ronald Acuña Jr. on the hand with a 97-mph fastball. pic.twitter.com/yoBc7LKFej — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 9, 2021

The good news is that the X-ray was negative. The Braves say Acuña is day-to-day with a left pinky finger contusion.

X-Rays on OF Ronald Acuña Jr. were negative and he is day-to-day with a left pinky finger contusion. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 9, 2021

Braves fans were not happy about Acuña being hit. Many noted that Acuña homered off Coonrod the last time they faced each other. However, Coonrad only missed his spot by inches. Acuña already bats with his hands positioned closed to the inside corner. And then he rotated his body towards the ball too and didn’t have a chance to back away. In other words, nothing looked intentional.

Acuña is having a big season with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs already. The 23-year-old missed some time already earlier this season after hurting his abs on the bases.