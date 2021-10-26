Braves great goes after Astros sign-stealing critics

The Houston Astros enter the 2021 World Series as the enemy of every other Major League fanbase, including obviously the opposing Atlanta Braves. But one Braves legend surprisingly thinks that the criticism of the Astros has gotten out of hand.

Retired Cy Young winner Tom Glavine appeared this week on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” and said that he does not hold a grudge against the Astros.

“I don’t even think about it,” said Glavine. “I’m not going to say that what the Astros did was right, by any stretch of the imagination. Everybody in baseball is trying to cheat. Don’t kid yourself. Everybody’s trying to find an advantage, find an edge. Now, what the Astros did at the time crossed the line. There’s no question about that.

“But I feel like there’s a lot of people casting stones who maybe shouldn’t be casting stones,” Glavine went on. “They crossed the line. They suffered the consequences for it. And look, to their credit, here they are again… A lot of those guys paid a pretty heavy price. But to me, it’s over and done with. And any suggestion that what happened that year has something to do with what the Astros are doing this year, I just think is ridiculous.”

The Hall of Famer Glavine is one of the greatest players in Braves franchise history. He made eight All-Star teams and won two NL Cy Young Awards in Atlanta. Glavine also was central to the Braves’ 1995 championship, earning the title of World Series MVP.

The Astros faced some extensive punishment for the infamous sign-stealing scandal that tainted their 2017 and 2018 seasons. Manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were each suspended for one year and ultimately lost their jobs with the team. Meanwhile, the Astros organization got docked several draft picks and millions of dollars in fines. But no actual Astros players faced punishment for the scandal. Now many of those same core players are part of Houston’s pennant-winning team this year.

Cheating allegations have dogged the Astros once again this postseason after suspect whistling noises arose during their ALCS series against Boston. The team will likely never get the benefit of the doubt from the public again, and something about that clearly does not sit right with Glavine.

Photo: May 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports