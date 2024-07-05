Braves reunite with beloved playoff hero

The Atlanta Braves have brought their guy home.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com reported Friday that the Braves are reuniting with veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario. The 32-year-old Rosario is returning to the organization on a minor-league deal and will be reporting to Triple-A Gwinnett, Bowman adds.

Rosario was a massive postseason hero for the Braves when they won the 2021 World Series. He was named NLCS MVP after a memorable showing against the Los Angeles Dodgers where he hit three home runs (including the go-ahead blast in the decisive Game 6). Rosario batted .383 during Atlanta’s 2021 playoff run overall and forever etched his name into the hearts of the Braves faithful.

After Atlanta declined Rosario’s team option for 2024, he signed with an NL East division rival. Rosario was DFA’d earlier this month though and now gets to return to the Braves as another lefty-hitting option in the outfield.