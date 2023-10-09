Braves manager offers explanation for Max Fried’s shaky Game 2 start

Max Fried struggled in his Game 2 start of the NLDS between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday. His manager Brian Snitker offered an explanation for Fried’s shaky performance.

Snitker was interviewed by TBS’ Matt Winer during the game, and the interview was shown during the top of the fourth inning. Snitker was asked what he thought the reason was for Fried not being on top of his game. He was specifically asked whether there were any physical issues with the Braves pitcher.

Snitker said there was nothing physically wrong with Fried and said he believed the southpaw was just rusty.

“I just think it’s a long layoff, quite honestly. He feels good. It’s just command’s off a little bit. I think it’s just when you miss like 18 days without pitching to competition, I think this is kind of the result of that,” Snitker said.

The layoff Snitker referenced has to do with Fried not pitching since a start on Sept. 21.

Fried was dominant in September and had gone 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA that month. But he was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a blister.

Fried allowed three runs on six hits and four walks over four innings against the Phillies. He was replaced by Kirby Yates with Atlanta down 3-0 in the game.

Speaking with the media on Saturday, Fried had also said that his finger had healed.