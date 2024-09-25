Braves’ playoff push facing big problem due to schedule issues

The Atlanta Braves are trying to chase down the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League Wild Card spot, but the weather is going to prove a major problem.

The Braves entered play Wednesday with five games left on their regular season schedule, but when those games will be played is now an open question. Due to heavy rain, Wednesday’s game against the Mets at Truist Park was postponed. Heavy rain from Hurricane Helene is forecast to impact Atlanta on Thursday, leading to the postponement of that game as well.

The current plan, according to reports, is for the Braves and Mets to make up those games in a Monday doubleheader. That will only happen if there are playoff implications hanging on the outcomes.

The New York Mets games in Atlanta have been postponed today and Wednesday, meaning a potential doubleheader on Monday.

It's hard to envision that at least one of the games won't have a bearing on the NL wild-card playoff race.

The Braves are also set to host the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series starting Friday. The worst weather is expected to clear by then, but the Braves cannot really afford to have those games postponed, either. Neither can the Royals, who are battling for the final American League Wild Card spot.

In other words, Monday could feature a Braves-Mets doubleheader with the playoff fates of one or possibly both teams at stake. The NL Wild Card playoffs are scheduled to start Tuesday, further complicating matters.

As of Wednesday, the Mets are a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second of three NL Wild Card spots. The Braves trail the Mets by one game, and are a half-game behind Arizona. Both their seasons, as well as Arizona’s, could come down to that Monday doubleheader.