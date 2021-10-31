Braves pitcher shares hate he got after rough outing

Dylan Lee had a brutal outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, and some of the messages he got on social media afterwards were equally brutal.

The Atlanta Braves lefty started Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros but did not last long. Lee recorded just one out, allowing three of the four batters he faced to reach base before getting pulled. It was the shortest World Series start since 1984.

Though the Braves came back to win by a 3-2 final, Lee shared some of the hate that he got after the game.

“Gotta love Freedom of Speech,” tweeted Lee. “Out of all the random good luck messages, Bible verses, people congratulating me, there will always be people like this.”

Lee included a screenshot of a DM from a user who wrote, “1 whole out!!!!! Good job f–k face” (profanity edited by LBS).

The rookie Lee was making his third appearance of the postseason. He gave up one run in two innings pitched in Game 5 of the NLCS and pitched 0.2 scoreless innings in Game 2 of the World Series.

Classless fans will always exist in sports, especially during championship series. But with the Braves now just one win away from their first World Series title since 1995, they may soon be able to put all that behind them.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (74) pitches in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports